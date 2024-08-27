Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 27, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Kolkakta doctor rape-murder: Several injured in police lathicharge, teargas on student protesters, more than 200 students arrested

Bengal BJP leaders stage dharna near Kolkata Police headquarters, BJP calls 12-hour Bengal Bandh tomorrow

Telangana BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail in Delhi liquor case from Supreme Court after spending 164 days in jail

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.