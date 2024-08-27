Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 27, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2024 23:02 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Kolkakta doctor rape-murder: Several injured in police lathicharge, teargas on student protesters, more than 200 students arrested
  • Bengal BJP leaders stage dharna near Kolkata Police headquarters, BJP calls 12-hour Bengal Bandh tomorrow
  • Telangana BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail in Delhi liquor case from Supreme Court after spending 164 days in jail

