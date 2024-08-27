Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 27, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Kolkakta doctor rape-murder: Several injured in police lathicharge, teargas on student protesters, more than 200 students arrested
- Bengal BJP leaders stage dharna near Kolkata Police headquarters, BJP calls 12-hour Bengal Bandh tomorrow
- Telangana BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail in Delhi liquor case from Supreme Court after spending 164 days in jail
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.