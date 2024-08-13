Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 13, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why Calcutta High Court ordered immediate CBI probe into RG Kar Hospital rape, murder case?

UP Police to add rape charge against Nawab Singh Yadav in minor molestation case, Yadav owns Rs 300 crore worth properties

Bangladesh interim govt chief Mohd Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple, assures full protection for Hindus

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.