"What is the govt hiding?", NGO's fact-finding team stopped from visiting violence-hit Hooghly

West Bengal: A six-member 'fact-finding' team of an NGO was stopped to visit the violence-hit areas of Hooghly district on Saturday. The cops claimed that they cannot allow people to visit the areas as prohibitory orders are still in place. However, the team took swipe at the West Bengal government and asked "What is the government hiding?".

Retired Patna High Court judge L Narasimha Reddy was leading the team

The 'fact-finding' team, led by retired Patna High Court judge L Narasimha Reddy, was stopped near Konnagar when they were on the way to Serampore and Rishra as prohibitory orders were still imposed in the area, a police officer said.

"We cannot allow people to visit these areas as prohibitory orders are still in place," he said. The team is scheduled to visit Shibpur in Howrah district on Sunday, and also seeking to meet state Home Secretary BP Gopalika over the violence that rocked these areas during Ram Navami.

"What is the government hiding"

Charu Wali Khanna, Fact-finding team member said, "They are stopping me & standing like a wall. What is the govt hiding? Is the state govt incapable of maintaining law & order? We are not going as a mob we are going for giving a healing touch to victims."

