West Bengal: Fresh violence erupts in Hooghly, train services disrupted; BJP lambasts CM Mamata-led govt

West Bengal violence: Following clashes over the Ram Navami procession in West Bengal, fresh violence has broken out in Hoogly district, disrupting the train services at the busy Howrah-Burdwan main division of Eastern Railways. According to reports, several regions under the limits of Rishra police station were turned into virtual "battlefields" on late Sunday evening.

At around 10:30 PM on Monday, the situation became tense near the Rishra railway station when a group of people started throwing large crude bombs at the railway gate near the station.

Miscreants pelted stones

Some of the miscreants also pelted stones on the trains passing through the railway track and even torched a vehicle near the railway station. Following this fresh violence, train services were completely suspended and railway services at the busy Howrah-Burdwan main division were suspended. According to reports, thousands of passengers were stranded at the Howrah station.

The passengers protested and alleged that the railway authorities had been unable to provide any information about when the normal train services will resume. Meanwhile, at Rishra a huge police contingent led by the Commissioner of Chandernagore City Police, Amit P. Javalgi, and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Burdwan range) Shyam Singh have started area domination in the region. They are being accompanied by the Rapid Action Force personnel.

After receiving information about fresh violence in Hooghly last night, West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose also curtailed his programme in Darjeeling and is on his way to Kolkata.

BJP slams CM Mamata Banerjee-led govt

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari reacted to the incident and said that Rishra is burning and the entire State Administration is enjoying a beach holiday in 'Digha'. "Stone pelting & bombing near Rishra Railway Station forced suspension of local & express train services on the Howrah-Bardhaman Line," he wrote on Twitter.

"After RPF's action train services now have been restored. Rishra is burning and the entire State Administration is enjoying a beach holiday in Digha," he further said in his tweet.

(With inputs from IANS)