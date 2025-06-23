West Bengal bypoll results LIVE updates: TMC takes lead in Kaliganj bypoll as counting underway Bengal bypoll results: The by-election was necessitated by the sudden death of sitting TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February, and the party has fielded his daughter Alifa to retain the seat.

Kolkata:

West Bengal bypoll results: The by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal’s Nadia district saw a three-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress (backed by CPI(M)), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TMC fielded Alifa Ahamed, daughter of the late sitting MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed, whose sudden demise in February necessitated the bypoll.

Congress nominated Kabil Uddin Shaikh, while BJP’s candidate is Ashis Ghosh. Polling was held on Thursday with a voter turnout of 69.85 per cent recorded by 5 PM, and voting remained largely peaceful barring a few isolated incidents.Counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday and is currently underway.

Here are the LIVE updates of the Bengal bypoll results:

According to the Election Commission's website: After 7 rounds of counting Kaliganj (West Bengal): Alifa Ahmed (TMC): 32,308, Kabiluddin Shaikh (Congress): 13,144, Ashish Ghosh (BJP): 11,987