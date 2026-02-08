Nandigram Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Nandigram Assembly Election 2026: In the previous elections in 2021, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari won this seat, defeating TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a margin of around 2,000 votes.

Nandigram:

The Nandigram Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 210 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Nandigram Assembly constituency comes under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly elections, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari won this seat, receiving 1,10,764 votes. He defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who received 1,08,808 votes.

Nandigram Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Nandigram Assembly constituency is a part of the Purba Medinipur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,57,999 voters in the Nandigram constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,34,085 were male and 1,23,913 were female voters. Only one voter belonged to the third gender. 2,106 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nandigram in 2021 was 843.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Nandigram constituency was 2,31,866. Out of this, 1,20,448 voters were male, 1,11,418 were female and zero belonged to a third gender. There were 811 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nandigram in 2016 was 1,337.

Nandigram Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Nandigram Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Nandigram Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Nandigram Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Adhikari had received 1,34,623 votes to defeat CPI candidate Abdul Kabir Sekh, who received 53,393.

2021: Suvendu Adhikari (BJP)

2016: Suvendu Adhikari (TMC)

2011: Phiroja Bibi (TMC)

2009: Phiroja Bibi (TMC)

2006: Sheikh Mohammad Illias (CPI)

2001: Sheikh Mohammad Illias (CPI)

1996: Debi Sankar Panda (Congress)

1991: Sakti Bal (CPI)

1987: Sakti Bal (CPI)

1982: Bhupal Chandra Panda (CPI)

1977: Prabir Jana (Janata Party)

1972: Bhupal Chandra Panda (CPI)

1971: Bhupal Chandra Panda (CPI)

1969: Bhupal Chandra Panda (CPI)

1967: Bhupal Chandra Panda (CPI)

Nandigram Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nandigram Assembly constituency was 2,28,467 or 88.55 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,01,659 or 86.97 per cent.