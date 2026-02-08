Medinipur Assembly Election 2025: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,80,060 voters in the Medinipur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,38,385 were male and 1,41,671 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender.

Kolkata:

The Medinipur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 236 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Medinipur Assembly constituency comes under the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024 bypolls, Sujoy Hazra of the Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Subhajit Roy of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 33,996 votes. In the 2021 assembly polls, June Malia of the Trinamool Congress defeated BJP’s Shamit Dash by a margin of 24,397 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate June Malia won from the Medinipur Lok Sabha with a margin of 27,191 votes by defeating Agnimitra Paul of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Medinipur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Medinipur Assembly constituency is a part of the Paschim Medinipur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,80,060 voters in the Medinipur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,38,385 were male and 1,41,671 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 3,562 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Medinipur in 2021 was 337 (321 men and 16 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Medinipur constituency was 2,13,344. Out of this, 1,07,074 voters were male, 1,04,700 were female. No voter belonged to a third gender. There were 1,570 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Medinipur in 2016 was 285 (207 men and 78 women).

Medinipur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Medinipur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Medinipur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Medinipur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate June Malia won the Medinipur seat with a margin of 24,397 votes. She polled 1,21,175 votes. Malia defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shamit Dash, who got 96,778 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Mrigendra Nath Maiti won the Medinipur seat with a margin of 32,987 votes. He polled 1,06,774 votes. CPI’s Santosh Rana got 73,787 votes and was the runner-up.

Medinipur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2024 bypolls: Sujoy Hazra (Trinamool Congress)

2021: June Malia (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Mrigendra Nath Maiti (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Mrigendra Nath Maiti (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Santosh Rana (CPI)

2001: Purnendu Sengupta (CPI)

1996: Purnendu Sengupta (CPI)

1991: Kamakhya Charan Ghosh (CPI)

1987: Kamakhya Charan Ghosh (CPI)

1982: Kamakhya Charan Ghosh (CPI)

1977: Bankim Behari Pal (Janata Party)

1972: Biswanath Mukherjee (CPI)

1971: Biswanath Mukherjee (CPI)

1969: Kamakhya Charan Ghosh (CPI)

1967: Kamakhya Charan Ghosh (CPI)

1962: Syed Shamsul Bari (Congress)

1957: Anjali Khan (Congress)

Medinipur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Medinipur Assembly constituency was 2,39,132. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,13,344.