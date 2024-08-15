Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
  4. RG Kar Hospital's new Principal Suhrita Pal loses cool, says, 'Don't expect anything from me' | VIDEO

RG Kar Hospital's new Principal Suhrita Pal loses cool, says, 'Don't expect anything from me' | VIDEO

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata Police clarified that the crime scene of the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in the city had not been disturbed during the mob vandalism that broke out late on the night of August 14.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kolkata Updated on: August 15, 2024 21:29 IST
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB RG Kar Hospital Principal Suhitra Pal.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: After an unidentified mob vandalised the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Suhrita Pal, the newly appointed Principal of the Medical College in Kolkata lost her cool and urged the people to trust her. Protesting doctors mounted pressure on the newly appointed principal, Suhrita Pal to take action against the midnight mob attack and fulfil the demands of the medical students and doctors.

Addressing the students, "If you can't trust me for one hour then send me home also. I need one hour to do some official work. You need to believe me, I won't go. You have to believe me. If you can't believe me then don't expect anything from me"

What is the incident all about?

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a statement condemning the violence and stated that such vandalism with impunity points to anarchy. The IMA lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, saying that the state government is directly responsible for this collapse of public order.

On Wednesday night (August 14), a mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus vandalised the site of the protest and attacked vehicles and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob. 

