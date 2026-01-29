Kolkata fire: Death count reach 21 as authorities recover five more bodies; DNA sampling underway Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday visited the incident site along with other BJP leaders. The authorities imposed prohibitory orders in the area, restricting public movement ahead of his visit.

A police team on Thursday recovered five more body parts from the site of a large fire near Kolkata. As per a senior officer, some of the remains were partially burnt, while others were skeletal remains. With the latest recovery, the total death count in the mishap has reached 21. The officer, cited by PTI, said that 16 of the recovered body parts have already been sent for DNA examination to help with identification.

Meanwhile, the police have received missing person complaints for 27 individuals in connection with the incident. Out of these, 21 people are reported to be from the Purba Medinipur district.

"Given the nature of the incident and the extent of damage, the possibility of the toll going up cannot be ruled out," the officer said.

Investigations are continuing, and further details are awaited.

A devastating fire engulfed two godowns and a manufacturing unit of a momo company at Anandapur in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

Suvendu Adhikari visits incident site

Industrial unit owner nabbed

The owner of the industrial unit has been arrested, police confirmed on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Gangadhar Das, was taken into custody from the Garia area in south Kolkata and was produced before a Baruipur court on Wednesday.

Authorities said an FIR had been registered against Das soon after the incident, following allegations of serious safety lapses at the facility. Investigations revealed that the unit was functioning without obtaining the mandatory fire safety clearance.

In response to the tragedy, the West Bengal government announced financial assistance for the bereaved families. Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim stated that an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased.

Wow! Momo condoles death of employees

Wow! Momo expressed anguish over the death of three of its employees in the tragic fire. The company vowed to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. The company also announced a life-time monthly salary and education for the child of the deceased’s family.