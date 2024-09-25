West Bengal: Basirhat MP Haji Nurul Islam passes away at 61

Follow us on Image Source : X Haji Nurul Islam.

Haji Nurul Islam, the esteemed Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament from Basirhat, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 61 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His health deteriorated suddenly this morning, prompting family members to summon medical assistance, but he succumbed to his illness at home.

The news of his passing has plunged his family and local TMC leaders into deep mourning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her sorrow on social media, stating, "Sad to know of the demise of my valued colleague, our MP of Basirhat, Haji Sk. Nurul Islam. He was a dedicated social worker in a remote Sundarbans area, and he worked hard for the upliftment of poor people in a backward region. People of Basirhat will miss his leadership. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues."

Haji Nurul Islam was a prominent figure in the TMC, known not only for his political acumen but also for his organisational skills. He first became an MP from Basirhat in 2009, later contesting from the Jangipur constituency in 2014, though he did not win. He returned to state politics and was elected as an MLA from the Haroa constituency in 2016 and again in 2021.