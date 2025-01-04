Saturday, January 04, 2025
     
TMC's Babul Supriyo and BJP's Abhijit Ganguly almost come to blows in Kolkata

TMC MLA Babul Supriyo has made serious allegations against the BJP MP. A video of the dispute between the two has also surfaced, in which a lot of altercation can be seen.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kolkata Published : Jan 04, 2025 11:15 IST, Updated : Jan 04, 2025 11:46 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV TMC's Babul Supriyo and BJP's Abhijit Ganguly almost come to blows in Kolkata

Kolkata: At around 10 p.m. on Friday night, a war of words erupted between the leaders of the TMC and BJP in Kolkata. However, the police were able to control the matter. A spat between TMC MLA Babul Supriyo and BJP MP Abhijit Ganguly has also surfaced. The TMC MLA alleged that his car was stopped and he was also abused. 

Babul Supriyo alleged the BJP MP started hurling abuses. He also confronted the MP and said, "I have not written MLA in my car, but you have written MP in your car and disturbing people." The matter didn't end there. Both the leaders then again continued their argument on the Hubli bridge and almost came to blows. 

In the video, Babul Supriyo can be seen getting down from the car and approaching car of MP Abhijit Ganguly.


(Input- Omkar)

 

