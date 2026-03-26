Restrictions imposed in Bengal for Ram Navami celebrations: Carrying of weapons banned, police deployed

Kolkata:

Full restrictions have been imposed in West Bengal for Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday and security has been tightened as around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order, a senior officer said. Carrying of weapons has also been prohibited and the number of participants in a procession capped at 500, he added.

3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Bengal

"Around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across the state, and no procession with more than 500 participants will be allowed," the officer said on Wednesday.

"If any procession violates the prescribed norms, it will be stopped immediately, and legal action will be taken," he added.

"Vigil has been upped in sensitive areas such as Howrah, Chandannagar and Islampur. Central forces, including CRPF, have been kept on standby and will be deployed if required," the officer added.

State govt reviews security arrangement

A high-level meeting was held at state secretariat Nabanna to review the security arrangements. It was attended by the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, ADG (law and order), and district magistrates and superintendents of police of all districts, sources said.

According to officials, Ram Navami processions are likely to be held across the state between March 26 and March 29, with the highest number of rallies expected on Thursday. Strict instructions have been issued to district authorities to ensure that all processions are conducted in compliance with court guidelines.