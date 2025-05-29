PM Modi in Bengal: 'We destroyed cross-border terror infrastructure which Pakistan never thought of' PM Modi in West Bengal said no one can forget atrocities by the Pakistan army in erstwhile East Pakistan and terror it had unleashed there.

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering in Alipurduar of West Bengal on Thursday and said India destroyed cross-border terror infrastructure which Pakistan never thought of. He said terrorists had dared to wipe out sindoor of our sisters, but our forces made them realise strength of sindoor.

Talking about West Bengal, PM Modi said the state is suffering from widespread violence, lawlessness, insecurity among women, unemployment, graft. He said selfish politics of the ruling party in West Bengal is stripping poor people of their rightful entitlements.

PM Modi said, "The youth and poor families suffer the worst consequences of corruption. We saw how corruptiion ruins everything in the teacher recruitment scam. The TMC government in their tenure destroyed the future and families of thousands of teachers and left their children helpless... The whole education system of West Bengal is being ruined. The absence of teachers has put the futures of lakhs of students at risk. The TMC leaders have committed such a huge sin. The limit is that even today these people are not ready to accept their mistake. Instead, they blame the courts..."

PM Modi added, "Whatever happened in Murshidabad and Malda was an example of the government's ruthlessness here... In the name of appeasement, hooliganism was given a free hand. Imagine the horrific situation when the people of a party running the government identify and burn people's houses, and the police act as mere spectators. I ask the poor people of Bengal, is this how a government runs?... Here, the court has to intervene on every issue. Otherwise, nothing gets resolved. The people of Bengal do not trust the TMC government anymore... 'Bengal mein machi cheekh pukaar, nahi chahiye nirmam sarkar'."

PM Modi said today West Bengal is surrounded by many crises simultaneously. “First is the crisis of violence and anarchy spreading in the society. Second is the unsafety of our mothers and sisters who are being subjected to heinous crimes. The third crisis crisis is of the extreme despair and rampant unemployment spreading among the youth. The fourth crisis is of the continuously declining trust in the system. The fifth crisis is of the selfish politics of the ruling party, that steals the rights of the poor,” he said.

PM Modi on Thursday laid foundation stone of City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in West Bengal.

The project, worth over Rs 1010 crore, aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 Lakh households, over 100 commercial establishments, and industries, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to vehicular traffic by establishing around 19 CNG stations in line with the Minimum Work Program (MWP) targets stipulated by the Government.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said India has made unprecedented progress in the energy sector in the last few years,

“Today, our country is rapidly progressing towards an energy-based economy... The city gas distribution network has reached more than 5,520 districts... CNG has brought a change in transportation, too. Pollution is lessening. So people's health is improving, and the burden on their pockets is alleviating... More than 31 crore people in the country today have LPG connections. The dream of distributing gas to every household is getting fulfilled now. For this, our government has strengthened the gas distribution network," he said.