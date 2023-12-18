Monday, December 18, 2023
     
Mumbai ATS arrests Bengal man for leaking sensitive info to Pakistan, other foreign agencies

A man from West Bengal was arrested by Mumbai ATS for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan and other foreign agencies and indulging in "anti-national activities".

Kolkata Published on: December 18, 2023
Mumbai ATS, West Bengal, Maharashtra Police
Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

A man from West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district was arrested by a team of Mumbai Police’s Anti Terrorism (ATS) unit for allegedly passing on "sensitive" security-related information to several countries including Pakistan, an officer said on Monday (December 18). The man was a resident of the Kankramor village in Kaliaganj area also provided certain information to unidentified agencies in Bangladesh, Palestine and Iran, he said.

"The accused was arrested from his residence on Friday morning and then taken to Mumbai on transit remand. The Mumbai Police ATS have questioned him before taking him to Mumbai," the police officer said.

The ATS got his information while grilling another person who was recently arrested in Maharashtra on similar charges.

“The man had gone to Maharashtra for construction-related work and it was at that time he allegedly got involved in anti-national activities,” another official said.

"While working in Maharashtra he became a friend of the other arrested person arrested and got involved in the crime. They used to visit the Mumbai dockyard and note down details of the movement of the vessels there. Then they used to pass on the information to agencies abroad," he said.

The man had several transactions from the one arrested in Maharashtra, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

