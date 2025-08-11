Mamata govt defies EC's suspension order, questions its authority as officials remain unsuspended West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant told the Election Commission that suspending honest officers would be too harsh, so they were removed only from election-related duties instead.

Kolkata:

The standoff between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified over alleged irregularities in the state's voter list. In a defiant move, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has refused to suspend five officials as directed by the ECI, opting instead to remove only two from active election duty.

In a letter sent to the ECI on Monday, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant argued that suspending officers known for their integrity and competence would be an excessive measure. He informed the commission that while the state had taken action, it chose to relieve two officers from election-related duties rather than suspend all five, as ordered.

EC had ordered suspension, FIRs

On August 5, the Election Commission had directed the state to suspend five officials — two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) — for alleged anomalies in the voter rolls of the Baruipur East and Moyna assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts. The ECI had also ordered the filing of FIRs against all five officials.

In a follow-up notice issued on August 8, the commission demanded a compliance report by 3 PM on August 11, reiterating its order for the immediate suspension of the officials involved.

Bengal government pushes back

The West Bengal government responded to the commission’s deadline two hours in advance, stating in the letter that it had taken appropriate action by removing the concerned officials from election duties and initiating an internal inquiry into the matter. It also mentioned that existing procedures are under review to prevent further discrepancies.

CM Mamata Banerjee questions EC's authority

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has publicly questioned the Election Commission’s jurisdiction in the matter and accused the BJP of using the commission as a tool to intimidate state officials. She has categorically refused to suspend the officers, signalling a continued clash with the central body over administrative control during the pre-election period.

This latest development adds to the already strained relationship between the ECI and the West Bengal government ahead of upcoming elections, and raises broader concerns about the balance of power between constitutional bodies and elected governments.