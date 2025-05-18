Kolkata Metro suspends services in Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch today | Here's why Kolkata Metro: Commuters can buy up to four single QR tickets on Kolkata Metro's mobile app, and also log in using a PIN. The new features, which help passengers, were rolled out on the 'Metro Ride Kolkata' app from April 3 in a phased manner.

Kolkata:

Metro Railway Kolkata today said it has suspended train services from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stations on Sunday (May 18) due to some urgent maintenance work. A portion of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch is under the river Bhagirathi.

"There will be a complete traffic block due to some urgent maintenance work" along the stretch, according to a Metro Railway statement.

In Metro Railway parlance, a traffic block means suspension of services.

Kolkata Metro operates more trains on Joka-Majerhat line

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro started operating more trains on the Purple Line, bringing down the interval between two services from 50 minutes to 22 minutes from May 3. The isolated Purple Line is at present operational between Joka and Majerhat in the south-western part of the city.

Construction is on from Majerhat to Esplanade, where it will meet the Blue Line and Green Line, joining the rest of the metro network. A total of 40 services were operated on the Joka-Majerhat section at intervals of 22 minutes.

Earlier, 18 services were being operated at intervals of 50 minutes. The Purple Line remains shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

Commuters can now buy up to four single QR tickets on Kolkata Metro's mobile app, and also log in using a PIN. The new features, which help passengers, were rolled out on the 'Metro Ride Kolkata' app from April 3 in a phased manner.

The users of the app can also switch to the PIN option by resetting the password.