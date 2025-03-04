Kolkata Metro announces partial, complete block on Green Line on these days | Check details The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced a disruption in the metro services for four days on the Green Line. On two days, the disruption will be partial, while on other two days, there will be a complete blockade.

The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced a partial traffic block on the East-West Metro Corridor Green Line on March 7 and 10 and a complete block on March 8 and 9. The running of trains will be disrupted on these days for the testing of the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System.

Here are the complete details of the partial and complete blockade:

Disruptions of services on March 7

Green Line 1: The Kolkata Metro's last service on Green Line 1 will be at 7:03 pm from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V, instead of the normal last service, which runs at 9:35 pm.

Additionally, the last service from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah will also run at 7:03 pm instead of 9:40 pm (general time).

Green Line 2: The last service on Green Line 2 on March 7 will be at 7 pm from Esplanade and Howrah Maidan, instead of 7:45 pm.

Disruption on March 8 and 9

On March 8 and 9, both Green Line 1 and 2 will see a complete disruption of services as no train will run on the East-West Metro Corridor. The Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) System. Testing will go on for these entire two days.

Disruptions on March 10

Green Line 1: On March 10, services from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah will start at 8:05 am instead of 7:05 am.

Similarly, the services from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V will start at 8:15 am instead of 6:55 am.

Green Line 2: On Green Line 2, the services from Esplanade and Howrah Maidan will start at 8 am instead of 7 am on March 10.

The Kolkata Metro railway has said that the operation of trains will remain unaffected on the Blue Line. Notably, the East-West Metro Corridor runs from Howrah Maidan to Sector V in Salt Lake.