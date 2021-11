Updated on: November 20, 2021 13:40 IST

When Aayush Sharma was 'scared' to shoot with Salman Khan in 'Antim: The Final Truth'

Aayush Sharma will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The two have undergone massive transformations for the upcoming film. As the release date of the film inches closer, Aayush Sharma in an exclusive interview with India TV revealed that he was scared to star opposite 'superstar' Salman Khan.