Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. What was Kapil Dev's reaction after watching 83? Ranveer Singh reveals

Entertainment Videos

Updated on: January 13, 2022 21:40 IST

What was Kapil Dev's reaction after watching 83? Ranveer Singh reveals

Ranveer Singh reveals that Kapil Dev was afraid if the actor will be able to play cricket like a professional. However, he was all praise for Singh after he watched the film.
Ranveer Singh Film 83 Kapil Dev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News