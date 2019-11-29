Amazon Prime Video hit the ball out of the park with the first season of the original series 'Inside Edge'. And is returning with the second season -- promising to be as rivetting as a Virender-Sehwag inning. Or so does Vivek Oberoi -- Vikrant Dhawan in the 'Inside Edge' universe -- says. India TV Digital got chatty with the director, Karan Anshuman, and the cast of the new season.