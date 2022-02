Updated on: February 03, 2022 18:00 IST

U Me Aur OTT: Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn talk about their upcoming web series

In the latest episode of India TV's U Me Aur OTT Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Ajay Devgn shared their experience of working for their upcoming web series. While Ajay Devgn will mark his OTT debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', Bobby Deol will be seen in Aashram season 2.