Updated on: November 23, 2021 22:39 IST

Satyameva Jayate 2: Divya Khosla Kumar, Milap Zaveri in an exclusive chat with India TV

Upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2', features John Abraham in a triple role. The film is a sequel and the first instalment was released in 2018. Directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-Series Films and Emmay Entertainment, it features Divya Khosla Kumar, Harsh Chhaya, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, among others in pivotal roles.