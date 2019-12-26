Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Salman Khan to get best gift on his 54th birthday

Entertainment Videos

Salman Khan to get best gift on his 54th birthday

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 19:08 IST ]

Sister Arpita Khan Sharma to deliver her second child on Salman Khan's 54th birthday. The superstar will turn a year older on December 27.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoUP Police conducts flag march in Aligarh ahead of friday prayers Next VideoMiss Mohini has arrived with latest telly news  