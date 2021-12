Updated on: December 27, 2021 11:20 IST

Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today, Replies with 'Tiger Zinda Hai' when asked about snake bite

Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today. Many celebrities went to his farm house to celebrate his birthday. However, the news of Salman being bitten by a snake made his worry only a day ago. Reacting to the same, Salman interacted with the media and narrated the story.