Richa Rathore aka Nandani opens-up on why Darsh is helping her to run away for marriage

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha the Star Plus show produced by Full House Media has seen Nandini (Richa Rathore) and Darsh’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) closeness growing fast. Nandani tells Darsh that she wants to marry but only after running away from home.