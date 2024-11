Updated on: November 06, 2024 16:03 IST

Renowned Singer Sharda Sinha Dies At 72, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Renowned Singer Sharda Sinha Dies At 72, PM Pays Tribute. Kangana Ranaut says she'd have voted for ‘total killer' Trump if she were an American. On the other hand Beyonce flaunts a Kamala Harris t-shirt in on US election day. All of this and a lot much more in today's entertainment wrap.