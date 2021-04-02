Saturday, April 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Pratigya 2: Brothers Krishna Singh and Shakti Singh lock horns

Entertainment Videos

Pratigya 2: Brothers Krishna Singh and Shakti Singh lock horns

What led to an ugly fight between brothers Krishna Singh and Shakti Singh in the TV show Pratigya 2? Know what actor Arhaan Behll has to say!
Pratigya 2 Krishna Singh Shakti Singh Arhaan Behll

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News