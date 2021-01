Kundali Bhagya: Preeta, Srishti, Sameer to look for evidence against Akshay

In the coming episode, Preeta gets upset over her plan getting failed and about Srishti’s image. She along with Srishti, Sameer look for evidence against Akshay. Preeta, Srishti, Sameer witness Akshay hugging a girl and shoot a video to expose him.