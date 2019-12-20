Friday, December 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and other Bollywood celebs attend Taimur's third birthday bash

Entertainment Videos

Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and other Bollywood celebs attend Taimur's third birthday bash

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 18:10 IST ]
Bollywood celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar attend Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur’s birthday party.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAmid anti-CAA protests in India, Govt says 'ready' to accept suggestions