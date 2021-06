IFTPC Chairman JD Majethiya on resuming TV shoots in Mumbai

Producer JD Majethia, who is the chairman of Indian Films and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), says, “It is quite a challenge to shoot away from home. I am sure that those shooting in other states must be waiting to return to Mumbai. We are in constant touch with CM Uddhav Thackeray, and his office regarding this matter.