Published on: October 29, 2021 17:16 IST

'I feel lucky,' says Kriti Sanon as she talks about her Bollywood journey

Kriti Sanon is currently the busiest actor in Bollywood as she is working with all the top stars like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Prabhas and others. As the actress talks about her journey, she says she feels lucky doing all these different and interesting characters.