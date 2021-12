Updated on: December 15, 2021 19:17 IST

EXCLUSIVE: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will make people think, says Vaani Kapoor

In an exclusive interview with India TV, actress Vaani Kapoor and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui director Abhishek Kapoor got candid about the film. The actress said that the film will make people think and the audience will be able to take something home.