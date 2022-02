Updated on: February 19, 2022 0:20 IST

EXCLUSIVE | Alia Bhatt talks about her wedding plans with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt while talking to India TV shared that she was touched after Ranbir Kapoor promoted her film Gangubai Kathiawadi by doing her signature back namaste from the film. She also talked about her wedding cards that go viral every year. Talking about her wedding with Ranbir she said she will not hide anything and people would know when it will happen.