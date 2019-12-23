Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
Director Karan Johar launches a book on Sridevi titled 'Sridevi The Eternal Screen Goddess'

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 15:20 IST ]
Karan Johar during the book launch event of 'Sridevi - The External Screen Goddess', written by Satyarth Nayak, in Mumbai revealed that the actress is a window to his childhood and the beginning of his love for Hindi cinema.
