Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Daisy Shah attends 19th Transmedia Gujarati Screen and Stage Awards in Mumbai

Entertainment Videos

Daisy Shah attends 19th Transmedia Gujarati Screen and Stage Awards in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah attended the 19th Transmedia Gujarati Screen and Stage Awards in Mumbai's Juhu area on February 29.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News