November 19, 2021

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Review: Rani-Saif and Siddhanth-Sharvari starrer is one time watch

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 released today in theaters. Rani and Sharvari ace their roles, while the film lack crisp story writing. Watch the full review here.