Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat opens up on her liking towards Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14, which started with a bang last year, has been getting intense with every passing day. Recently, Sonali Phogat was eliminated from the popular reality show on the basis of audience votes. During her stint in BB14, the lady grabbed a lot of attention ever since she confessed liking Aly Goni on national television.