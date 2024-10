Updated on: October 30, 2024 18:20 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna unite for 'Thama'

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna unite for 'Thama', Film To Release On Diwali 2025. On the other hand Lady Gaga drops music video for new song about facing ‘inner demons’. All of this and a lot much more in today's entertainment wrap.