Updated on: September 09, 2024 15:01 IST

Entertainment Wrap: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant perform Ganpati immersion

The Ambani family celebrated the Ganpati festival with great fervour on September 7. On the other hand, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar will reunite after 14 years for 'Bhoot Bangla'. All of that and much more in today's E Wrap.