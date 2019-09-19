Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Aditi Rao Hydari seemed quite excited for Ranveer's performance in IIFA 2019

Entertainment Videos

Aditi Rao Hydari seemed quite excited for Ranveer's performance in IIFA 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 19:48 IST ]
Aditi Rao Hydari talks about how special it is to be a part of IIFA 2019.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAyushmann Khurrana arrives with his Dream Girl Tahira Kashyap at IIFA 2019 Next VideoSara Ali Khan opens up about her IIFA 2019 performance  