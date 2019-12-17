Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Actress Payal Rohatgi denied bail, sent to jail till Dec 24

Entertainment Videos

Actress Payal Rohatgi denied bail, sent to jail till Dec 24

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 7:27 IST ]
Bollywood actress and model Payal Rohatgi who was arrested by Bundi police in Ahmedabad over objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, has been has been denied bail and sent to judicial custody by a local court in Bundi.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoStudents lead nationwide-protest over Cops action against Jamians, Delhi police denies bullet firing Next VideoUttarakhand: Thick blanket of snow covers Badrinath, Kedarnath  