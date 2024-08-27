Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, Neena Gupta join Masaba Gupta's baby shower
Aamir Khan reveals movie 'Sarfarosh 2' is in the works | Entertainment Wrap
'Sam Bahadur' teaser to be out on October 13
Recommended Video
Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, Neena Gupta join Masaba Gupta's baby shower
Aamir Khan reveals movie 'Sarfarosh 2' is in the works | Entertainment Wrap
'Sam Bahadur' teaser to be out on October 13
IndiaTV Podcast | Aamir Khan Apologize After Laal Singh Chaddha Flops On The Big Screen
Top News
Nabanna rally: Clashes break out on Kolkata roads, water cannons used near Howrah Bridge | Video
Russian President Putin speaks to PM Modi in first conversation after Indian leader visited Ukraine
Omar Abdullah to contest from Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections
Haryana Assembly Elections: Dushyant Chautala's JJP forges alliance with Chandrashekhar Ravan's ASP
Latest News
Public transport affected as private bus operators begin strike in Rajasthan: Check their demands
Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till September 3 in Delhi liquor policy case
OnePlus Nord 4 Review: A well-rounded contender?
Haji Shahzad Ali, accused of attacking Chhatarpur police station, arrested: Sources
Aamir Khan Regrets Not Being 'present' In His Children's Lives
Smriti Mandhana joins WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers ahead of season 10
Kolkata Rape & Murder: West Bengal Secretariat turns into fortress ahead of Nabanna Abhiyaan
Gujarat: Incessant rain leads to waterlogging causing people to evacuate
Unified Pension Scheme, New or Old Pension Scheme: Which one would be more profitable?
Kangana Ranaut gets beheading threats ahead of Emergency movie release, seeks police action
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: SC-appointed National Task Force to hold first meeting today
Rahul Gandhi slams Kangana over 'Bangladesh-like situation' remark, says 'grave insult to farmers'
India quashes reports linking opening of Farakka barrage to Bangladesh floods
Andhra Pradesh: Five dead in road accident on Kadapa-Rayachoti Highway
Russian President Putin speaks to PM Modi in first conversation after Indian leader visited Ukraine
'I regret we were not more outspoken': Zuckerberg claims Biden govt forced to censor COVID content
Canada announces to cut low-paid jobs to curb migration | How will it impact Indian youths?
'If US deploy long-range missiles in Germany then Russia will...': Putin's stern warning to Biden
Australia migration crackdown: Imposes cap on foreign student enrolment | Will it impact Indians?
Mohanlal steps down as president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists amid heavy criticism
'The faces of fear': Jr NTR's intense avatars in Devara Part 1 unveiled with new poster
Malayalam director Ranjith booked after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra files complaint
Bijili Ramesh, Tamil actor and social media star, dies after his long battle with chronic illness
Singer Mariah Carey loses mom Patricia and sister Alison on same day, says 'my heart is broken'
Women's cricket over Men's cricket! Why will IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC clash start at 3:30 PM IST?
Suryakumar Yadav aims to earn spot in India's Test squad with grind in red-ball cricket
Star Indian players Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja pull out of Duleep Trophy
BCCI names India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup, suspense over Shreyanka Patil's participation
ICC announces revised warm-up fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2024; India to play two matches
Pakistan: What is Baloch Liberation Army, the group that killed over 100 soldiers in past 24 hours?
What did Justice Verma panel say on death penalty for rapists after Nirbhaya case? Explained
UPS vs OPS: Here’s why Opposition objects to Centre's new pension scheme? Explained
When war is between Israel, Hamas then why Iran-backed Hezbollah trading fire? EXPLAINED
Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow: Who called it and what are their demands? Explained
Sensex rises 117 points, Nifty gains 27 points in positive market opening
Realty rates: Average housing prices up by 90 per cent in Bengaluru, Check out surge in Delhi-NCR
Avoid these common investment mistakes which otherwise can cost you dearly
BHEL bags Rs 11,000 crore order from Adani Power for three thermal power projects
Sensex rises 312 points after gains in US market, foreign funds inflow, Nifty surges to 24,917
High uric acid? THIS green vegetable helps remove purine deposited in joints through urine
Consuming sugar-sweetened beverages may cause significant harm to health: Study
Fatigue can be sign of low blood pressure, follow THESE home remedies to treat this condition
Is watery vaginal discharge normal? Know causes, precautionary measures and ways to prevent it
Does period pain worsen with age? Know everything about Dysmenorrhea