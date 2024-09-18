Yogi Adityanath unveils plans for Delhi's AIIMS centre in Ghaziabad amid Rs 757 crore development push

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation for 111 development projects worth ₹757 crores in Ghaziabad. During the event, he distributed tablets and smartphones to 6,000 youths and handed appointment letters to 10,000 young individuals. Additionally, loans totaling ₹327 crores were provided to 632 beneficiaries.

AIIMS center planned for Ghaziabad

In a significant announcement, CM Yogi revealed plans for an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) center to be established in Ghaziabad. He assured residents that all facilities available at AIIMS Delhi would be accessible in Ghaziabad, with proposals already sent for approval.

Focus on employment and youth empowerment

Highlighting the government's commitment to empowering youth, the Chief Minister stated that opportunities are being created to help them realise their dreams. He noted that employment fairs have already been held in ten districts across the state, aimed at boosting job prospects for young people.

Transformation of Ghaziabad

Reflecting on the past, the CM Yogi remarked on the transformation Ghaziabad has undergone over the last decade. He described the city as previously plagued by lawlessness and mafia rule but emphasized that it is now evolving into a smart city with improved security and infrastructure.

Critique of the previous government

The Chief Minister did not shy away from criticising the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government, accusing them of fostering an environment of chaos and crime. He claimed that the spirit of lawlessness had permeated the party and highlighted instances of communal tensions that led to the displacement of Hindus from certain areas.

Commitment to youth's future

CM Yogi firmly stated that any attempts to jeopardise the future of the youth would be met with a strong response from the government. He emphasised that the administration is dedicated to ensuring security and development for all residents.

In closing, the Chief Minister referenced the stark contrasts between the past and present conditions in Ghaziabad, asserting that the current government is committed to creating a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous environment for its citizens.