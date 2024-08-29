Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at SP, says 'they are known for their dark deeds'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the previous Samajwadi Party government, asserting that the state has undergone a significant transformation from lawlessness to a model of development since 2017. Speaking at a job fair on Thursday, Adityanath remarked, "Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh struggled with its identity, plagued by rampant anarchy and lawlessness. Riots were common before every festival, and neither daughters nor businesses were safe. The state's identity was tarnished by its lack of security and order."

He noted that many young people were compelled to leave the state due to these conditions, contributing to a sense of identity crisis. However, he added that but ever since the BJP government came in power in the state, things changed for greater good.

Significantly, Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing and addressing the state's challenges and urged voters to support a BJP government, which, he claimed, has revitalized Uttar Pradesh. "Today, Uttar Pradesh stands as a model of development, good governance, and law and order," he said.

The Chief Minister further also took aim at the Samajwadi Party, criticizing its record. "The Samajwadi Party's legacy was marked by lawlessness and a failure to ensure the safety of women and businesses," Adityanath added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that on the margins of today's event, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also inaugurated/laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth ₹ 745 crores, taking the overall development of the district to new heights.

He said, "The double-engine government is working with full commitment to build both the present and future of the people of the state."

(With inputs from PTI)