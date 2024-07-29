Watch: Yogi Adityanath holds key party meet, Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak share stage with UP CM

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP4UP The meeting was chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a legislative party meeting ahead of the State Assembly Monsoon Session commencing on Monday. The high-level meeting witnessed the presence of prominent state leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya. The presence of both Deputy Chief Ministers holds importance amid reports of a " power tussle" between Maurya and CM Yogi.

"This is the Bharatiya Janata Party Vidhan Mandal meeting before the session," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said before the meeting speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting. In an attack on the Samajwadi Party, Maurya said, "Akhilesh Yadav's truth has come out before people. PDA is a big betrayal." On Mata Prasad Pandey being elected as the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Maurya said, "We respect Mata Prasad Pandey personally. We congratulate him for being appointed the Leader of Opposition."

Maurya hits out at Akhilesh Yadav

Continuing his attack against Akhilesh Yadav, the Deputy CM said, "Akhilesh Yadav has been exposed. He had taken votes misleading people in the name of PDA, the people coming from that section have great expectations but Akhilesh Yadav has stabbed their hopes." BJP leader JPS Rathore said that anyone from the Bharatiya Janata Party can voice their opinions and dream to be the Chief Minister, in contrast to the Samajwadi Party or the Congress.

'Govt ready for constructive discussion in House'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government was ready for a constructive discussion on issues related to people and the state's development during the monsoon session of the legislative assembly. He also sought the Opposition's support for the smooth functioning of the House. "I hope opposition members will raise constructive issues in the House and draw the government's attention to issues related to people and the state's development. The government is committed to resolving their issues," he said. "The House should become a platform for such discussions and the government will reply. I appeal to all the members to contribute constructively to the session. The government is ready for a constructive discussion in the House," the Chief Minister added.

