'Plot to end my political career': UP minister refutes claims of irregularities in teachers' recruitment

Uttar pradesh Technical Education Minsiter Ashish Patel on Monday said that the allegations levelled against him reagrding the irregularities in the recruitment process in Basic Education Department are baseless and are guided to end his political career. Taking to X, UP minister and Apna Dal (S) leader Patel said, "Baseless and unfounded allegations are being made in the media and social media as part of a conspiracy to murder me politically. The entire Uttar Pradesh knows about the protection of the interests of the workers coming from the deprived class in the Technical Education Department during my tenure as minister."

He furtehr said that he was ready for the CBI enquiry of not only the recruitment process but all decisions he had taken during his tenure. Patel added, "Truth cannot be harmed! If the Hon'ble Chief Minister deems it necessary, he should get the allegations investigated by the CBI. I would even say that in order to separate the wheat from the chaff, he should also get each and every decision taken by me as a minister investigated by the CBI."

He further added that he would resign immediately if PM Modi asks him to. "One more thing, for the fight for social justice, Apna Dal became a part of NDA in 2014 under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. The day Prime Minister orders, I will resign from the post of minister without even a second's delay," Patel said.

Allegations against Patel

Notably, Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel levelled allegations against the govt over the appointment to the post of Head of Department in the Technical Education Department.She alleged that there was a scam by keeping aside the current service rules and recruiting on the basis of the old rules.

She has said that the recruitment was done after the Supreme Court order of 2017, but the posts were filled on the basis of promotion by depriving the candidates of their rights. She also alleged that Rs 25 lakh was extorted from each person due to which, the govt had to pay an additional annual burden of Rs 50 crore to ineligible workers.

She said that the qualification for recruitment under the new rules was Ph.D. in the relevant field and 12 years of experience or M.Tech and 15 years of experience. the appointment was to be done on the 13th pay level, but the government appointed people of pay level 10 on pay level 13 through corruption.