UP launches India's first Vistadome jungle safari train | Timings, ticket price, route details inside

In a major step to boost eco-tourism, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced the country’s first-ever Vistadome coach service linking the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. According to an official statement, the initiative aims to attract more tourists by offering a unique jungle safari experience via train.

The newly launched tourist train features Vistadome coaches with large glass windows and transparent roofs, allowing passengers to enjoy sweeping views of the lush forest landscapes. The train offers an exciting 107-kilometre journey through dense forest areas, rich in biodiversity and natural scenery, with each trip lasting approximately 4 hours and 25 minutes.

Check ticket price and operational details

Currently, the service runs on weekends, but the government plans to expand it to a daily schedule to accommodate more tourists. The ticket price has been set at Rs 275 per person. The journey on the Vistadome jungle safari train lasts approximately 4 hours and 25 minutes.

The route begins at Bichia station in Bahraich at 11:45 AM and ends at Mailani station in Lakhimpur Kheri at 4:10 PM, stopping at nine stations including Dudhwa and Palia Kalan. The return train departs Mailani at 6:05 AM and arrives in Bichia by 10:30 AM.

The train halts at nine stations along the route: Bichia, Manjhara Purab, Khairatia Bandh Road, Tikunia, Belerayan, Dudhwa, Palia Kalan, Bhira Kheri, and finally Mailani. This route allows tourists to experience a diverse and immersive view of forests, wildlife, and natural landscapes throughout the journey.

Boost to Local Economy and Nature Tourism

Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra stated that the initiative is part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to brand Uttar Pradesh’s forests under the theme "One Destination, Three Forests," integrating Dudhwa National Park, Katarniaghat, and Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary. This move not only enhances tourist accessibility but is also expected to generate local employment and strengthen the regional economy.

Additional tourism support and packages

To encourage broader participation, the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board is working on a subsidised package to help tourists travel from Lucknow to Katarniaghat. The government is also promoting the Vistadome experience by organising weekly curated tours under the Youth Tourism Club for government school students, and familiarisation tours for travel influencers and bloggers to enhance digital outreach.

Scenic diversity along the route

Apart from forests and wildlife sanctuaries, the Vistadome train route offers picturesque views of wetlands, grasslands, farmlands, and woodlands. With its year-round appeal, including the monsoon season, the train is expected to become a major draw for both domestic and international tourists.