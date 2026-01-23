UP CM Yogi Adityanath enquires about Mahant Nritya Gopal Das' health at Lucknow's Medanta Hospital Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shared the photographs of his visit on X (previously Twitter) and said that he is praying for Ram Temple Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das' speedy recovery.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow to enquire about the health of Ram Temple Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das after his health deteriorated. During this visit, the chief minister also interacted with the doctors and urged them to ensure that the best possible treatment is provided to 87-year-old Das.

Adityanath, who is serving as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister since 2017, also shared the photographs of his visit on X (previously Twitter) and said that he is praying for his speedy recovery.

"Today, I met and enquired about the well-being of Pujya Mahant of Shri Maniramdas Chhavni and Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Shri Nritya Gopal Das ji Maharaj, at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, and obtained information from doctors regarding his health. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for his swift recovery," he said.

Das was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after his health deteriorated. According to the hospital, he was brought there in an unconscious condition with an intestinal infection (diarrhoea). He was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and his condition is being monitored by doctors from the Urology and Gastro departments.

The hospital said that Das' condition remains stable and doctors are observing his condition. "Earlier, he had a urinary infection, lung infection. Sometimes, he doesn't eat food at all, so this causes problems. Right now he is in emergency. But we will keep him in the ICU," the hospital said in a statement.