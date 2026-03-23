UP Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 160 per quintal; approves funds for several infrastructure projects

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government approved several decisions impacting farmers, energy infrastructure and industrial development across the state in a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Providing significant relief to farmers, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi announced a Rs 160 per quintal hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat, raising it to Rs 2,585 per quintal for the 2026 procurement season.

The procurement process will take place from March 30 to June 15 across all 75 districts through 6,500 purchase centers. Agencies including the Food Corporation of India, UP Mandi Parishad, PCF, PCU, UPSS, NAFED and NCCF will oversee procurement operations.

Funds approved for development of Pachwara coal mine

In the energy sector, the cabinet approved Rs 2,242.90 crore for the development of the Pachwara coal mine in Dumka, allocated earlier by the Government of India. This coal will support the Ghatampur Power Plant, a joint venture between the central and state governments. Of the three planned 660 MW units, two are already operational, with the third expected to begin soon.

Boosting industrial growth, the Cabinet cleared the establishment of an Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Centre in Sambhal along the Ganga Expressway, with an approved investment of Rs 242.42 crore for infrastructure development. Additionally, a proposal to set up a Multimodal Logistics Park in Greater Noida under the Uttar Pradesh Multimodal Logistics Park Policy 2024 was also approved.

In the capital Lucknow, the cabinet sanctioned Rs 1,435.25 crore for the construction of an International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in Vrindavan Yojana, Sector 15. The facility will feature a 10,000-seat convention hall and a 2,500-seat auditorium, built under EPC mode.

These decisions are expected to strengthen farmer incomes, accelerate energy production and drive infrastructure and industrial development across Uttar Pradesh.