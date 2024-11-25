UP: After Sambhal, clashes break out in Etah over Waqf Board property, 162 miscreants booked

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Hours after the violence in Sambhal over Shahi Jama Masjid, a violent clash broke out in UP's Etah after a group of people opposed construction work on a private plot near a dargah in Jalesar town claiming it to be Waqf property, officials said on Monday.

The clashes on Sunday evening left several people injured and caused significant property damage, the officials said, adding that two accused were arrested and a case was lodged against 16 named and around 150 unidentified suspects.

Miscreants led by Rafiq demolished construction, pelted stones

According to the police, accused Rafiq attempted to stop construction on a plot of land owned by Anil Kumar Upadhyay and others. He claimed that land to be a Waqf property which led to clashes. The miscreants then demolished a boundary wall with hammers, damaged over a dozen vehicles, and engaged in stone pelting, the police said. However, the police reached the site soon after getting the information.

What did SDM say about dispute on land?

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vipin Kumar Moral said, "The disputed land -- bearing survey numbers 3181 to 3192' -- private ancestral property, as confirmed by revenue records and prior demarcation in the presence of dargah committee members."

Meanwhile, Etah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Narayan Singh said the police acted promptly to control the situation. Taking action, the police arrested Rafiq on Monday, the alleged mastermind, and sent him to judicial custody.

He said, "Two key accused, identified as Farmaan alias Bunty and Rafiq, son of Abdul Latif, have been arrested. We will not tolerate any breach of law and order."

One accused tried to strangle complainant: Jalesar PS in-charge

According to Jalesar Police Station in-charge Sudhir Raghav, an FIR was registered against 16 named individuals, including Rafiq, under charges of rioting, criminal intimidation, and causing public disturbance. He added, "One of the accused tried to strangle a complainant, indicating a clear intent to harm." Moreover, Circle Officer (CO) Nitish Garg said those involved in stone pelting and vandalism are being identified through viral videos. "Strict action will be taken against all culprits. The situation is under control, and peace has been restored," he said.

